ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Efforts are underway to reform what County Executive Julie Giordano has called a "monopoly" on liquor sales in Wicomico County, as a bill proposed by Delegate Carl Anderton aims to grant restaurants and bars the ability to purchase liquor from wholesale distributors.
Currently, like consumers, restaurants and bars are required to purchase liquor from the county-run dispensary. Wicomico County, along with Montgomery County are the only two counties in the state with a county-run dispensary system remaining.
County Executive Julie Giordano highlighted unanimous support for the legislation as she testified before the Economic Matters Committee in the Maryland House. Giordano emphasized that the intention is not to eliminate the dispensary system but rather to offer restaurant owners more choices.
"This is something, like I said, that we have full support across the board, so I feel very confident," Giordano remarked. "You're never going to make everybody happy, but for the most part, I think people are okay."
However, some residents, such as Kevin Dennis, expressed dissatisfaction with what he feels was a lack of community input in the process.
"We are here today because, in my opinion, large amounts of the constituency were not allowed to have comment or discussion on this topic," Dennis stated.
Delegate Anderton countered this perspective, asserting that there had been ample opportunity for public engagement on the proposed legislation.
"They had a whole commission on it, they met for the better part of the year," Anderton remarked. "How many bills do you see come through the county where they meet on it for the better part of a year?"
Giordano has also told WBOC there could be further expansion, suggesting an interest in exploring the possibility of allowing wine and beer stores to sell liquor as well.
If passed, the bill is anticipated to take effect on July 1st.