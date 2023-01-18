LAUREL, De. -- Jamin Pugh, better known in the professional wrestling world as Jay Briscoe, died in a car crash on January 17th. Delaware State Police said Pugh's truck was hit head on and both he and the other driver, 27 year old Lillyanne Ternahan, died at the scene.
Pugh's two daughters were with him and are both in critical condition, and today, Sussex County is mourning. Pugh's wife posted on social media early on Wednesday, January 18th, saying one of the girls had serious injuries but was doing well.
She went on to say the older daughter was having surgery on her back and was asking for prayers from the Sussex County community.
If you look at Jay Briscoe, with the tattoos and the dreadlocks, he looks like a mean tough guy. But, that was just an in-ring persona. We learned more today about Jamin Pugh, a loving family man, who many will deeply miss.
Pugh and his brother made promos for their tag team matches, where Pugh was often seen boasting a fierce and mighty attitude. But, a video went viral shortly after Pugh passed, showing him practicing a cheerleading routine with his daughter during the height of the pandemic.
He was a loving father who always put his family and community before anything else.
"While maintaining training, working out and traveling and all that stuff, he never skipped a beat when it came to his family," said Tyler Hastings.
Hastings, now 27, was trained by the Briscoe Brothers when he was 16. It's why after hearing the news, Hastings was heartbroken.
"I had to actually try and maintain myself when my childhood hero and idol, is, you know, I got that news, and um, yeah it was not good, it wasn't good," said Hastings, fighting back tears.
Pugh's involvement in the Laurel community went far beyond training wrestlers. Kids looked up to him and his brother as role models.
That was showcased in a video released to kids at Laurel Elementary, encouraging them to ace their state testing, with the promise of 'sliming' Laurel Elementary School principal Matthew Brady.
The brothers fulfilled that promise, dumping slime on Mr. Brady in front of a crowd of cheering students.
Pugh's impact ran so deep in the Laurel community, workers at a local hardware store could recall several times they ran into the wrestling superstar at work.
"Anytime you talked to him he always had a smile on his face, so it was very heartbreaking when I heard," said John Torlish. "I couldn't take it in real good because it was just out of nowhere."
Shawn Hardy runs his own wrestling promotion in Delaware, a promotion Hardy said Pugh was a driving force in getting up and running. Hardy said Pugh loved Laurel and the Sussex County community.
Hardy recalled a conversation between himself and the late wrestler.
"All he kept saying was he was proud of the fact that his hometown and the local community didn't forget who he was, and I was like 'are you kidding me dude, the fact that you always, always remembered Delaware on a national stage, how could we not remember you, and honor you'," said Hardy.
A great wrestler, but an even better role-model and family man.