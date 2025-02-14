DAMES QUARTER, MD — Somerset County was home to one of the first integrated beach resorts on the Eastern Shore, Henry's Beach in Dames Quarter.
Henry's Beach became a beloved destination for the Black community and the general public. Founder Lorraine Windfall Henry and her husband, George Henry, purchased the beachfront property in Somerset County when Eastern Shore beaches were still segregated.
Mrs. Henry was born and raised in Dames Quarter but built a career as a beautician in Philadelphia. Ida Thomas is one of two of Henry's surviving sisters. Thomas said Lorraine set an example for her and her siblings.
"Oh we looked up to her, because she lived in the city," Thomas said. "So we were proud of our sister."
Henry's parents and siblings helped get the resort ready for the public. After the opening in 1952, Thomas worked in the restaurant on the property alongside Henry and other members of her family.
"It was exciting to me," Thomas said. "My mother was in the kitchen, and I was in between the dining room, the bar and the dance room."
The atmosphere of acceptance at Henry's Beach attracted locals and vacationers alike. Thomas said she remembers how the crowds grew as word spread.
When everybody found out about Henry's Beach, they were coming from everywhere," Thomas said. "We had busloads coming from cities."
In addition to sunbathing and swimming, beachgoers played games, ate homecooked food and enjoyed live music. Thomas said one of her fondest memories is when the band Earth, Wind and Fire paid the stage at Henry's Beach a visit.
"How people interacted, with no confusion," Thomas said of the audience that night. "It was beautiful."
Henry's Beach closed in 1991 when Lorraine and George Henry retired. The land is now private property.
Younger generations in Somerset County may not have been able to enjoy Henry's Beach firsthand. Still, people like Kendra Clavon have learned the site's historical significance from older relatives.
Clavon's family has lived in Somerset County and attended the Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Princess Anne for generations.
"Very, very fond memories I heard of Henry's Beach just being an open space where they could enjoy lots of camaraderie and lots of love," Clavon said. "Just to be able to hang out with one another and people that not only look like them but with others in the community."
Clavon said she believes learning about Lorraine Windfall Henry's life and career can serve as a source of inspiration for children in Somerset County today.
"She helped set a precedent for those in this community," Clavon said. "Black, white, other ... the opportunities are there."