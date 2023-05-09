SALISBURY, Md. -- Jack Savage, a beloved Christian Leader in Salisbury has passed away. He died on Monday night from heart issues at the age of 82.
His legacy however, will live on, especially in Salisbury. On Tuesday we had the chance to sit down with Jack's family, and learned about a man who was a loving father, husband and devout Christian.
Jack's wife of 59 years, Ruth Ann Savage, said he was ambitious, caring, and lived life to the fullest.
"He loved life, he loved just about everything," said Savage. "He loved people, he had a passion for serving Christ with people and he sure did a lot in those 82 years."
In those 82 years, Jack traveled the world, teaching in the Philippines. He met Dr. Ben Carson. Here at home, he ministered at Friendship United Methodist in Berlin and at Mt. Herman United Methodist in Salisbury.
He owned Jack's Religious Gift Shop in Salisbury until it closed in 2021, and he met Ruth Ann while working out of his parents home. Jack's daughter, Christina Wilson, said Ruth Ann went in to buy music and Jack saw a beautiful woman he thought could sing.
"Well he found out that she couldn't sing eventually," said Wilson, laughing with her mother by her side. "But she left the store and my dad looked at my grandmother and he said 'I'm going to marry that lady' and my grandmother said 'well who is she' and he said 'I don't know but I'm going to find out'."
Jack and Ruth Ann's marriage began with him leaving a sign on his store that read Closed, Gone to Get Married, Be Back Monday.
"It was wonderful, I think it was the best marriage anybody could ever have, I really do," said Savage.
While reminiscing on favorite memories of Jack, Wilson brought up that he was frugal. It was something Ruth Ann got a good kick out of as Wilson spoke about one memory in particular.
"We would go on vacation and we would go to an amusement park, and he would get our food and drink," said Wilson. "He would come back with one drink and four straws, so we all had to drink out of one straw."
Family truly was one of the things Jack loved the most.
"He was always my hero," said Wilson.
Wilson said her and her family have received outpouring love and support from those who knew Jack. All of them saying Jack was their hero too, and he was someone who had a way of making everyone he crossed paths with feel important.
82 years of loving Christ, his family and his community.