GEORGETOWN, DE -- On Thursday, first responders, family, and friends came from near and far to Crossroad Community Church to say a final goodbye to fallen Georgetown and Ellendale firefighter Thomas Berry III.
Many were strangers, who made it their mission to support the grieving family of one of their own, but Jake Ricker knew of Berry's passion first hand, as President of the Georgetown Fire Company.
"His smile, his work ethic, his service for others," says Ricker. "He always put other people ahead of himself. He was always there everyday, and whatever you needed to be done, he did it. He was truly one of the good ones."
Berry's family is deeply rooted in fire and EMS service, leading him to dedicate his own life to the same.
Inside the funeral, Pastor Bruce Rogers read scripture and spoke about the joy and fond memories Berry brought everyone around him. In a letter to her brother read by a first responder, Madison Berry, reflected on her memories with her sibling, only 14 months apart.
"You served the community in your 8 years of fire service than some people ever will in their lifetime," Madison writes to her brother.
Berry was honored through songs, prayers, and remarks from leadership in the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Company, Ellendale Fire Company, and Sussex County Emergency Medical Services.
Prior to the service, Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company President Kyle Perry told WBOC, "Berry definitely honored all of us, Georgetown, Ellendale, Sussex County Department of Safety. Unfortunately, it was a tragic loss, but he represented all 3 agencies with pride."
Robert Murray with Sussex County EMS says what Berry did on that fateful Tuesday, August 13th was no surprise.
"Every time you put the uniform on, every time you respond to a call, you recognize that there's a risk associated with doing that," says Murray. "He gave his life doing that and he is and will forever be a hero."