GEORGETOWN, DE - The plan to revitalize an old building in Sussex County is stirring excitement among residents. The town council had more discussions about the proposed project for the aging structure at 107 Depot Street.
The focus of attention is the old ice and cold storage facility, a longstanding fixture in Georgetown that has weathered time and neglect. Plans unveiled by the council reveal a vision for a mixed-use building that will breathe new life into the area, boasting both commercial and residential spaces.
The proposed makeover entails three floors, with retail outlets and restaurants occupying the ground level, while the upper two floors will be 25 affordable apartments.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West views the project as a welcome transformation.
"It would be a tremendous asset and just to clean this building up and make it look presentable as it's being used and people living here, that would be a tremendous asset to the town of Georgetown," Mayor West expressed.
Local business owner Charlie Koskey echoed the sentiment, expressing his enthusiasm for the impending changes.
"I'm excited about it. Any time there is revitalization in our community, it's going to lift everybody's boat. So looking forward to what the new owner has in store," said Charlie Koskey, owner of Chardon Limited Fine Jewelry.
Community members are also rallying behind the project, highlighting the urgent need for housing in the area and embracing the idea of repurposing existing structures for greater community benefit.
"We need housing and for another thing, you know it's nice to go ahead and take the buildings that already exist and make them something better because there is a lot of work that needs to be done around Georgetown," remarked Elaine Wolf, a member of the community.
The council will dive deeper into discussions regarding the project during Monday night's council meeting, with two meetings scheduled after tonight so a final decision can be reached.