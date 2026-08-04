SALISBURY, Md. - Several law enforcement agencies across Maryland’s First Congressional District are receiving more than $91,000 in federal funding for new equipment and technology.
Congressman Andy Harris announced Tuesday that four grants totaling $91,069 have been awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.
The Salisbury Police Department will receive $32,576 to purchase Motorola APX 6000 portable radios, according to Harris’ office.
The Cambridge Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will also share $12,974 in awarded funds. Harris’ office says the Cambridge Police Department plans to purchase electric bicycles, while the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will use the funding for mapping software and upgraded fingerprinting equipment.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $32,639 to establish a Real-Time Crime Center, which Harris’ office says will improve access to real-time intelligence and investigative technology.
Finally, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and Elkton Police Department will share another $12,880. The sheriff’s office reportedly plans to purchase drone batteries, while the Elkton Police Department will purchase ballistic vests.
“These grants will help law enforcement agencies across Maryland's First District invest in the equipment officers use every day—from communications systems and investigative technology to emergency response equipment and protective gear—so they can better protect the people and communities of Maryland's First District,” Harris said in a statement.
Harris’ office also noted that none of the agencies receiving the funding are located in counties with sanctuary policies.