DOVER, Del.-- Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester told CNN Tuesday night that she is interested in taking over Sen. Tom Carper's seat when he retires in 2024.
While speaking on CNN, Rochester didn't indicate a time frame for announcing a run, but suggested she's in the final stages of deliberations.
This comes just a day after Carper announced that he will not seek re-election for a fifth term in office.
During his retirement announcement on Monday, Carper says he would back Rochester as a potential successor for his Delaware senate seat.
The Congresswoman would also fill a void in Congress, since no black women are currently serving as senators after Kamala Harris became vice president.