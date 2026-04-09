OCEAN VIEW, Del.– The United States Postal Service says repairs to the Ocean View Post Office are expected to begin around June 1, months after the facility abruptly closed due to structural damage.
The post office has remained shuttered since late September, leaving residents in Ocean View and nearby communities without a local mailing option. Customers have been redirected to surrounding locations, including Bethany Beach.
USPS officials say they are taking steps to improve service ahead of the busy summer season. A jumbo letter collection box is expected to be installed before May 30, along with additional P.O. boxes to accommodate local demand.
Still, the timeline has drawn criticism from local leaders. State Sen. Gerald Hocker says the timing of construction – set to run through the peak summer months – could create added strain for residents and postal workers alike.
Hocker also raised concerns about delays in communication from USPS, saying the public should have received clearer updates sooner.
USPS has not said exactly when the Ocean View location will resume operations.