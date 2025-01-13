OCEAN CITY, MD - Repairs on the Route 50 Bridge in Ocean City have began in full force, with eastbound lanes now closed off by orange cones.
The project, which had been temporarily delayed due to last week’s snowfall, is now back on track. Crews are working, around the clock, 24 hours, five days a week, to complete the maintenance. Motorists should expect possible delays during the construction period.
Both eastbound lanes and the eastbound sidewalk are closed as part of the repairs.
"The bridge down here is 80-plus years old, and so like anything else, it needs a little repair work, a little TLC once in a while," said Mark Crampton, district engineer for the Maryland State Highway Administration.
Last year, the westbound side of the bridge underwent maintenance, and this year, it’s the eastbound side’s turn.
"But the work is gonna be largely the same. What you see going on is some stuff up top, but all the work is under the bridge down in the machinery rooms," Crampton added.
The Maryland State Highway Administration explained that the drawbridge's hinges require tightening, similar to the upkeep of a door, to ensure smooth operation as the bridge moves up and down.
Residents and commuters expressed understanding about the temporary inconvenience. Local business owners are also supportive of the timing of the repairs.
"I'm a lifelong resident of Worcester County, and I understand that things have to be maintained, and I'm really pleased they're doing it in the winter versus a three- or four-month project in the summer because there'd be so much congestion involved," said Wendy DiBuo, co-owner of Crawl Street Tavern.
David Short, a Chincoteague resident who crosses the bridge daily, echoed similar sentiments.
"For safety reasons and for everybody... better to be safe than sorry. C'mon, everything deteriorates after 30-40 years. You got to maintain it," Short said.
The Maryland State Highway Administration anticipates completing the project by mid-March, weather permitting.