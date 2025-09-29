Assateague Island National Seashore, Other Va. National Parks Free for MLK Day

(Photo: WBOC)

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, MD The National Park Service announced a major paving project will affect access to Assateague Island National Seashore starting Oct. 6.

Crews will work to repave parking lots, camping loops and Old Ferry Landing Road, according to a press release.

Officials say camping loops will be closed one at a time.

The following areas will be closed for one to two days, with specific dates to be determined:

  • Old Ferry Landing Road
  • Maryland Assateague Island Visitor Center
  • Marsh Trail parking lot
  • Life of the Forest Trail parking lot
  • Lifesaving Station parking lot

The National Park Service says access to Assateague Island State Park will not be impacted.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/asis or call 410-641-1441.

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Recommended for you