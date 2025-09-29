ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, MD– The National Park Service announced a major paving project will affect access to Assateague Island National Seashore starting Oct. 6.
Crews will work to repave parking lots, camping loops and Old Ferry Landing Road, according to a press release.
Officials say camping loops will be closed one at a time.
The following areas will be closed for one to two days, with specific dates to be determined:
- Old Ferry Landing Road
- Maryland Assateague Island Visitor Center
- Marsh Trail parking lot
- Life of the Forest Trail parking lot
- Lifesaving Station parking lot
The National Park Service says access to Assateague Island State Park will not be impacted.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/asis or call 410-641-1441.