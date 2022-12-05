MAGNOLIA, Del. - A Magnolia man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct against a child and two counts of human trafficking a minor.
The Delaware Department of Justice said Monday that investigators found that while serving as a photographer for an illicit photoshoot prearranged on social media, 31-year-old George Curtis repeatedly made unwanted sexual contact with the victim, eventually raping her and uploading footage of the assault to the internet 52 times, advertising the victim for sexual services, according to the DOJ.
Curtis faces a minimum of 12 years in prison to a maximum of 100 years in prison at sentencing.
"I cannot begin to fathom the horrors that his victim has endured," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "I am profoundly grateful to the Delaware State Police and our prosecutors for bringing this violator to justice."
Curtis is currently a Tier 2 sex (medium-risk) sx offender following a 2013 conviction for second-degree unlawful sexual contact.