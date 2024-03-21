SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) has announced the upcoming commencement of a bridge replacement project in Salisbury.
According to SHA, the replacement of the US 13 Business bridge over the east branch of the Wicomico River has been slated to begin in Spring 2024 and is meant to address the condition of the existing bridge.
On SHA’s website, the Design phase of the replacement project is currently listed at 90% complete.
The original bridge, SHA says, was constructed in 1937 and will soon reach the end of its useful service life. The current weight restriction limit on the bridge limits commercial vehicle access and is not wide enough for ADA-compliant sidewalks. Both the weight limit and pedestrian and bicycle access will be improved with the replacement, according to SHA.