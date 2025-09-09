SALISBURY, Md. — Local Republican lawmakers are weighing in on Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s bid for a second term, saying the announcement was expected but cautioning that Moore faces challenges heading into next year’s election.
When Moore took office in early 2023, he described the state’s economic outlook as strong. Two and a half years later, Republican leaders say the situation has declined.
"He’s made us all very vulnerable, to be honest with you," said Delegate Wayne Hartman, R-Wicomico, Worcester. "I really have concern about the economy, the direction the state’s going."
Moore’s administration has pointed to budget cuts and tax increases during the most recent legislative session as efforts to stabilize state finances. Republican lawmakers, however, were critical of the tax hikes earlier this year.
Looking ahead to the upcoming legislative session, Eastern Shore Republicans say they want Moore and Democratic leaders in Annapolis to change course.
"The taxes are high enough in Maryland. Business need to operate," said Delegate Charles Otto, R-Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester.
Despite their criticism, both Hartman and Otto acknowledged Moore has a good chance of winning re-election in a state dominated by Democratic voters. Still, they say they want to see changes if he secures another four years in office.
“Start creating jobs and fixing the utility crisis, because it is turning into a crisis here in Maryland,” Hartman said.
The lawmakers also urged the governor to focus more on public safety, an issue Moore has repeatedly said is a top priority. During his re-election announcement on Tuesday, Moore highlighted investments in law enforcement and efforts to strengthen relationships with local jurisdictions.