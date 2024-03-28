BETHANY BEACH, DE - The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) has announced the successful rehabilitation of a seal pup rescued in Bethany Beach last month.
According to MERR, Juliette the seal pup was rescued in early February after she was found ashore after exceptionally high tides. The young seal was still dependent on her mother for food, so was first brought to MERR before being taken to Marine Mammal Stranding Center in New Jersey. There, rescuers provided Juliette with nutritional support and care until she was old enough to live on her own, according to MERR.
On Tuesday, MERR says Juliette, along with five other rescued seals, were released back to their ocean home.