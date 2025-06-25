MARYLAND– The 2025 Blue Crab Advisory Report shows declining blue crab populations in the Chesapeake Bay, despite no significant overharvesting.
The report was issued yesterday by the Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee and draws data from the 2024-2025 Winter Dredge Survey.
Analyses show the overall Blue Crab population at 238 million, down approximately 25% from 317 million in the 2023-2024 Winter Dredge Survey.
The juvenile population decreased most, according to the study, estimated at 103 million compared to 138 million last year. The male population dropped 20 million to 26 million, the lowest number recorded since 1990.
The female count fell by 25 million to 108 million, above the minimum acceptable threshold but below the target of 196 million.
While researchers continue to investigate factors behind the decline, they say the winter mortality rate was 4% higher than in years passed, but still below the 30-year average. Additionally, the 2024 female blue crab harvest was down 16.5 million pounds from the long-term average.
The committee says possible reasons for the population drop include low habitat availability, predation and environmental conditions like salinity and hypoxia. Scientists will continue to discuss the results and possible solutions to population decline, according to a press release.
The full report can be found at chesapeakebay.net.