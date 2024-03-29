REHOBOTH BEACH, DE -- In a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, officials from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) unveiled proposed parking fees for Deauville Beach, sparking continued discussion over the transition from city to state ownership in the area.
The proposed fees include a $15 daily entrance rate for weekdays, $20 for weekends, and $115 for an annual pass exclusive to Deauville Beach. City of Rehoboth Beach passes will no longer be honored. There would be a discount of $25.00 for Delaware State Park annual, lifetime and/or surf fishing permit holders
While some attendees voiced comfort with the proposed rates, concerns lingered regarding the broader implications of the ownership change.
Bayne Northern, a local resident, expressed apprehension about enforcing parking regulations, stating, "I don't know how you would stop somebody from going to one beach and very carefully walking down the shoreline and ending up someplace else."
DNREC plans to offer concessions, lifeguards, and cleaning services at the beach.
However, Kathy Newberg raised concerns about the lack of bike racks, noting, "The city used to provide bike racks. A lot of people around here, their kids, and even adults ride their bikes down to the beach for two and a half, three blocks and it actually saves parking for other people."
Additionally, Deauville Beach has transitioned to a carry-in, carry-out trash site, with no mention of trash cans from DNREC. This is another change that concerns residents.
DNREC is seeking public feedback on the proposed changes at Deauville Beach through an online survey, open until April 15. Comments will then be reviewed by the department.
For more information on Deauville Beach you can visit destateparks.com/Beaches/CapeHenlopen.