SNOW HILL, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) is slated to begin a months-long resurfacing project on a section of U.S. 113 Business (Market Street) in Worcester County Wednesday.
According to Worcester County officials, the project is aimed at improving ride quality on 113 Business near Snow Hill from MD 12 (Church Street) to Timmons Street. Work is scheduled to begin today, August 28th, at 9 a.m. with completion planned by December.
Work will continue Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., SHA says, during which drivers can will see single-lane closures, arrow boards, cones, and flaggers throughout the work zone. Major traffic impacts and delays are expected, according to the SHA.
Drivers in the area are asked to stay alert and be aware of reduced speed limits during construction.