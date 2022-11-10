SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Despite any controversy, Delawareans were determined to enjoy Return Day festivities in Georgetown this year.
The Circle in Georgetown was overflowing with community members on Nov. 10, 2022. Everyone was eager for the post election tradition of burying the hatchet.
The 200 year old celebration brings politicians from both sides of the isle together after a competitive election season.
WBOC's Chris Weimer was the master of ceremonies at the event.
After the bi-annual celebration was scaled down in 2020 due to the pandemic, Delawareans are thrilled to be enjoying the tradition once again.
Sabrina Knight, whose lived in Georgetown her whole life, said the event is about "making people happy and bringing people together, burying the hatchet and letting bygones be bygones."
Carol Evans participated in the parade as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She said, "it just boosts morale and community awareness."
Return Day President, Debbie Jones, said the tradition's uniqueness is what makes it so special.
"It's not done anywhere else," said Jones. "We have been designated a local legacy so I think all of us together doing this and keeping it alive is what's important."
Others went as far to say this is the best day of the year.
"I mean who doesn't love a day where you can watch a parade drink a beer in the street and see all of your friends that you grew up with," said Tara Rhodes, a Georgetown native. "It's just a wonderful day."
A celebration for the victorious and the vanquished to close out the 2022 election season.