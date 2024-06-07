EASTON, MD - Two former Perdue Farms agribusiness plant locations in Easton could soon see new life, bringing new neighbors and amenities to the area. The sites at 505 Brookletts Avenue and 410 Needwood Avenue are slated to become multi-purpose developments, featuring a mix of housing, retail, and recreational spaces.
The project, known as Easton Crossing, plans to transform the silos on Brookletts Avenue into a blend of affordable and market-rate housing, with the possibility of homeownership opportunities. Meanwhile, Silo Square on Needwood Avenue will focus on providing rental opportunities, both affordable and market-rate.
This significant redevelopment effort is a collaboration between several community and construction firms, including The Arc, Rivers and Road, and Chesapeake Neighbors.
Bob Porter, owner of Sharper Graphics, a business adjacent to the Brookletts Avenue site, views the development positively. "We've been waiting for quite a few years now for something to actually happen here, and what they're talking about really sounds like something good for the neighborhood," said Porter.
Laurie Gaffney, manager at Big Rooster Mall, is optimistic about the potential increase in foot traffic. "For my business, it's going to be a good thing, I think. We'll have more signage, we'll be better known," said Gaffney.
However, not all locals are enthusiastic about the changes. Easton resident Jane Franczak expressed her concerns about losing a piece of the town's heritage. "I think they are beautiful. They are a part of Easton and it is part of the charm that we have here. We're very unlike a lot of other towns in that we have a lot of agriculture and some historic buildings, and I feel like these are a part of our history," said Franczak.
Developers plan to gather virtual feedback from the local community by early summer. If everything goes according to plan, construction could begin in 2027.
