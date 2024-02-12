ST. MICHAELS, Md. - In a bid to resurrect a long-forgotten tradition, efforts are underway to revive St. Michaels Day, also known as Michaelmas, in this historic Talbot County town. The initiative, spearheaded by local researcher Jon Nelson, aims to reintroduce a celebration that once thrived in the area, with hopes of reconnecting the community to its rich heritage.
The forgotten holiday, which has faded into obscurity over the years, holds significant historical importance for St. Michaels.
St. Michaels, nestled in Talbot County, boasts a history predating the formation of the United States. This quaint town was founded before the United States, according to Nelson. But there was no currency back then for early settlers, and they still had to pay taxes. So, they would bring their goods to the Church to be evaluated on Sept. 29.
"It's hard to tell how much, say, a bushel of tobacco is worth or a bunch of crabs, but they trusted the church would probably treat them fairly," remarked researcher Jon Nelson. "So, after they had everything done, they wound up with having a little bit extra stuff, and they had a festival here in St. Michaels, and people from all over Talbot County would come."
Nelson, passionate about restoring the festivities, highlighted the historical significance of the celebration, which continued until 1824 because of an economic depression and briefly resurfaced briefly from 1971-1977.
Nelson says he wanted to introduce this idea to bring the holiday back so he could give back to the community. "For almost 400 years, you all came together and said, as a homecoming, 'Come to St. Michaels and enjoy St. Michaels Day,'" Nelson emphasized.
The festivities of St. Michaels Day included a grand feast and perhaps some drinking. Nelson recalled that a parade and a high school play were once part of the celebrations, though their inclusion in this year's revival remains uncertain.
Local business owners expressed enthusiasm for the proposed revival, recognizing its potential to draw tourists and boost sales.
"I think it would be great. I always love the festivities here. All of the festivals they bring the tourists to our town, and that helps us with our sales," remarked Donna Archambault, owner of St. Michaels Running Company.
KC Bridges, owner of the Preppy Redneck, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "I am excited about any holiday that celebrates St. Michaels."
Nelson emphasized the potential economic benefits for the town, with a surge in tourism expected to benefit various local businesses.
"If St. Michaels Day was celebrated on the weekend of September 29th this year, it would mark the 200th anniversary since the last celebration," Nelson noted, highlighting the historical significance of the proposed event.
While plans for the revival are in motion, formal approval for the event is pending, with organizers navigating through the necessary details to make the dream of restoring St. Michaels Day a reality once again.