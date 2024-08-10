SALISBURY, MD– Law enforcement officials appealed to the public for information in the murder of 10-year-old Tyron Colbert Jr. on Aug. 5, raising the reward to $25,000.
Salisbury City Police Chief David Meienschein joined Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes and Maryland State Police Homicide Unit Commander Lt. Kyle Clark in a Facebook video Friday, urging members of the public to come forward with information.
Officials emphasized tips can be given anonymously, saying every piece of information is important, no matter how small.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIP Line at 410-453-8983.