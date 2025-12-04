WICOMICO COUNTY - A dangerous animal sedative has made its way into the illicit drug supply. The Wicomico County Health Department says Medetomidine, also known as "Rhino Tranq," has been found in 10% of the drugs they've tested.
Illicit drug testing is a service the Health Department offers struggling addicts.
"It is a safe space for them to come. We don't report them to anybody. The space that they have is very welcoming," said Juleanna Willis, the department's Overdose Prevention Coordinator.
While animal sedatives have been found in illicit drugs in this area before, the Health Department says Medetomidine is 200 to 300 times stronger than its predecessor, Xylasine. Fernando Montero with Columbia University was in Wicomico County this week spreading awareness about Rhino Tranq and says it isn't uncommon to see this progression.
"It happened in the realm of cocaine with, with the invention of crack in the 1980s. And we see it now with, invention of fentanyl and also with, transition from Xylazine to medetomidine," said Montero.
The Health Department says the danger with Rhino Tranq is that the withdrawals are intense, and since it is not an opioid, an overdose cannot be treated with Naloxone, more commonly known by its brand name, Narcan. The department still recommends administering Naloxone during an overdose, in case there are any opioids in the system.