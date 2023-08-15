SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury is expected to hold a ribbon cutting this week for its new headquarters building.
The city says the ribbon cutting will be on August 18th starting at 5:30 p.m., Mayor Jack Heath is expected to speak. The event is welcome to the public.
The former city firehouse, on South Division Street, will be the new home for City Council Chambers and Downtown Salisbury Visitor Center.
The Salisbury Headquarters building will also have employee offices for the Mayor’s Office, Clerk’s Office, and Arts, Business, and Culture Department. The Mayor’s Office and Clerk’s Office moved out of the Government Office Building, to give more space for other City departments. The Visitor Center and Arts, Business, and Culture Department moved from a location on North Division Street.
The winner of the inaugural Maryland Folk Festival Poster Challenge will also be announced.