ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - Voters on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and part of Virginia Beach are set to decide who represents them in Richmond as incumbent Republican Rob Bloxom Jr. faces off against Democratic challenger Liz Richardson in the race for the 100th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Bloxom, a Republican who has held the seat since 2014, is a familiar name on the Shore. The Parksley native owns multiple businesses in Accomack County. On his campaign site, Bloxom says his private-sector experience gives him “first-hand knowledge of our diverse challenges” across the district, which includes Accomack and Northampton Counties and a section of Virginia Beach.
During his tenure in Richmond, Bloxom has been recognized for his work on education, conservation, and business development. He was named Legislative Rookie of the Year by the Virginia Education Association in 2015 and Champion of Economic Development by the Eastern Shore Economic Development Authority in 2019.
Democratic challenger Liz Richardson, who describes herself as a farmer advocate, chaplain, and educator, says she’s running to ensure rural and coastal voices are better heard in the General Assembly. Richardson’s campaign website highlights her family’s roots on the Shore, including farmers, watermen, teachers, and first responders. Throughout her campaign, she has called for stronger investments in education, health care access, and community services.
Both candidates have underscored the importance of the Eastern Shore’s representation in Richmond. Bloxom emphasizes continuity and experience, while Richardson argues the region needs “leadership that meets people where they are.”
The 100th District covers an area that blends agriculture and aquaculture with the suburban expansion of Virginia Beach, a mix that has made past elections closely watched. The outcome could signal how Eastern Shore voters view the balance between business-minded governance and grassroots community priorities.
Polls in Virginia open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
