DURHAM, N.C. - Ja'Mion Franklin, a former Duke defensive tackle and Ridgely native, has been signed by the Baltimore Ravens.
Franklin played at North Caroline High School and made first team in the Bayside Conference in 2017, the year in which he was also named Bayside Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He then went on to play at Notre Dame, where he played in nine games his sophomore season and saw action against a handful of schools junior year.
Franklin transferred to Duke before the 2021 season. During his first year there he had 16 tackles, four times as many as in his previous three seasons at Notre Dame combined.
In the 2024 NFL draft held in Detroit last week, Franklin went undrafted. Saturday night he was signed as a free agent by the Baltimore Ravens.