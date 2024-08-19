RIDGELY, MD - Five months after allegations were leveled against Ridgely’s police chief, leading to the suspension of the town’s police department, residents are rallying to bring back their local law enforcement. The Maryland state prosecutor has since cleared the chief of any wrongdoing, prompting calls for the reestablishment of the police force.
A petition to reinstate the police department, created by local shop owner Holly Justice, has garnered 118 signatures, as of Monday evening. Justice says her motivation is to unite the community and restore the town’s sense of security.
“The point is, although we love having the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, they’re not our guys. And we want our guys back,” Justice said.
Katy Evans, a Ridgely resident, expressed her desire to sign the petition, noting that having the local police close by would provide an extra sense of security, especially for her young son.
“It would just be nice to have them back, especially because they’re right down the street,” Evans said.
However, not all residents share the same sentiment. Heather Moore, another resident, said she hasn’t noticed any increase in crime since the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office took over and questioned whether the town’s funding could be better allocated elsewhere.
“The sheriff department that we're getting has been giving enough presence. I've seen them in my kind of back of the woods area. Unless I see any reason I don't see a specific reason to re-instate them," Moore said.
WBOC reached out to the Ridgely police chief for comment on the petition and the future of the police force, but did not receive a response. The Ridgely Town Commissioners stated that a more detailed announcement would be made at the next town commissioners meeting on September 9.
