OCEAN CITY, MD - The Right Whale Slow Zone east of Ocean City has been extended through March 17, 2025, due to the detection of endangered Right Whales.
According to Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries, mariners are requested to avoid or transit at 10 knots or less inside the areas where Right Whales have been detected to reduce the risk of vessel strikes.
Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales are at high risk of vessel strikes due to their tendency to stay near the water's surface. These strikes are a major threat to the species. Their dark color and lack of a dorsal fin make them hard to spot, especially in poor weather, rough seas, or low light.