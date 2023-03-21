GEORGETOWN, Del.-Road closures have been announced by the Delaware Department of Transportation. Rementer Road between Old Furnace Road and Rum Bridge Road will be closed starting Monday, March 27, through Friday April 7 for the installation of cross road pipes.
For Detours:
Northbound motorists will continue on Old Furnace Road and turn left onto Rum Bridge Road, to return to Rementer Road.
Southbound motorists will continue on Rum Bridge Road, turn right onto Old Furnace Road, to return to Rementer Road.