LEWES, Del. - Drivers can expect a road closure on Old Orchard Road, between New Road and Savannah Road, beginning Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3.
The purpose of this closure is for water line installation and drainage work, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Cars traveling north will be detoured to turn west on New Road, south on Nassua Road, then south on Route 1 and continue east on Savannah Road until they reach Old Orchard Road.
For drivers traveling southbound, the detour will be as follows: turn west on Savannah Road, north on Route 1, north on Nassua Road and east on New Road to continue south on Old Orchard Road.
Expect minor traffic delays in the area. DelDOT urges motorists to use alternate routes during this closure.
For more information, visit DelDOT's website at www.deldot.gov.