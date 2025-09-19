SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury announced road closures for the Maryland Folk Festival, as well as a new program for adults 21 and older.
The Maryland Folk Festival is scheduled for Sept. 19-21 in the downtown area. The festival features the music, dancing, food, and culture of the state's traditions.
This year, they are also implementing T.A.P.S. program. T.A.P.S., short for To-go Alcohol in Public Spaces, allows adults 21 and over to purchase alcoholic beverages from five bars and restaurants within a designated area. They can then take those drinks to shows and stages within the designated area.
Caroline O'Hare, the Events and Culture Manager for the City of Salisbury and the Maryland Folk Festival, explains what this yearly event brings to the community.
"This is huge for our community. Not only does it bring a lot of money into the community and surrounding region, but it's just absolutely joyful," said O'Hare. "It's a fun event. People love coming. I get stopped all the time saying, 'I can't wait for the festival. It's the greatest thing that's come to Salisbury.'"
To make more room for vendors, stages, and guests, there will be several road closures. The following closures are provided by the City of Salisbury:
Circle Ave (Market to Division): Sept. 16 (7:00 AM) – Sept. 24 (8:00 AM)
W. Main St (Market to Division): Sept. 17 (6:00 AM) – Sept. 23 (8:00 AM)
St. Peters St (Main to Church): Sept. 17 (6:00 AM) – Sept. 23 (8:00 AM)
E. Main St (Division to Baptist): Sept. 18 (7:00 AM) – Sept. 23 (8:00 AM)
N. Division St (Rt. 50 to Main): Sept. 18 (7:00 AM) – Sept. 22 (8:00 AM)
Church St (St. Peters to Division): Sept. 18 (6:00 PM) – Sept. 22 (8:00 AM)
Division St (Camden to Main): Sept. 18 (7:00 AM) – Sept. 22 (8:00 AM)
Division St (Market to Camden): Sept. 18 (6:00 PM) – Sept. 22 (8:00 AM)
Circle Ave (Division to Garage Entry): Sept. 18 (6:00 PM) – Sept. 22 (8:00 AM)
E. Market St (Division to Circle, behind HQ): Sept. 19 (8:00 AM) – Sept. 23 (8:00 AM)