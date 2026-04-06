REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - City officials in Rehoboth Beach announced road closures to keep runners safe at this weekend's festival.
Thousands of runners are expected to participate in the Coastal Delaware Running Festival this Sunday, April 12. The festival includes a 9k, half, and full marathon. The route takes participants around the city and surrounding areas, causing temporary closures and restrictions on the roads.
According to city officials, the following roads will be open to street residents only from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.:
- Henlopen Avenue (Henlopen Acres residents should use 2nd street)
- Columbia Avenue
- Grove Street from Columbia Ave to Henlopen Ave
- Gerar Street
- Sussex Street from 5th to 4th streets
- Ocean Drive
- Surf Avenue
Drivers should also anticipate possible brief closures on the following roads from 7-9 a.m.:
- Lake Avenue
- Oak Avenue
- Second Street – Columbia Ave to Lake Ave
- Virginia Avenue – 1st Block
- First Street – Virginia Ave to Lake Ave