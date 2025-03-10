SALISBURY, MD - The annual Salisbury Marathon is returning to the downtown area on April 5th. City officials are announcing road closures and traffic delays ahead of the event.
The annual Salisbury Marathon will bring runners from across the country to the city to compete in a marathon, half-marathon, and 5K races. The city is reminding drivers and attendees of traffic changes, road closures, and safety measures.
The following road closures are provided the City of Salisbury:
Friday, April 4th, starting at 1:00pm
- The Downtown Plaza (West Main Street from Market Street to Division Street) will be closed from 1 p.m. onward for event setup.
Saturday, April 5, from 6:00am - 3:00pm
- Main Street from Lake Street to Court Street
- Division Street from Route 50 to Circle Avenue
- Camden Street
- West Church Street from St. Peter’s Street to Division Street
- St. Peter’s Street
- Mill Street from the roundabout to Route 50
In addition to those closures, South Park Drive by the City Park will be closed from Beaver Dam Drive to Snow Hill Road from 6:00am to 10:00am.