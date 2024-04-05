SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Marathon is returning and some road and parking closures will be in effect for the event in and around the Downtown Salisbury area.
Road closures are scheduled as follows:
Friday, April 5, starting at 1:30 p.m.
The Downtown Plaza (West Main Street from Market Street to Division Street) will be closed from 1:30 p.m. onward for event setup.
Saturday, April 6, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.:
West Main Street from Mill Street to Court Street
Division Street from Route 50 to Camden Street
Camden Street
West Church Street from St. Peter's Street to Division Street
St. Peter's Street
Southbound Riverside Drive will be closed from Riverside Drive Extended to the roundabout; Riverside Drive will have northbound traffic only during the race
Mill Street from the roundabout to Route 50
In addition, South Park Drive by the City Park will be closed from Beaver Dam Drive to Snow Hill Road from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.