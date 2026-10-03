ROAD CLOSURES GRAPHIC

SEAFORD, Del. - The city is warning drivers of road closures ahead of the Seaford High School Homecoming Parade.

City officials say portions of Pennsylvania Avenue, High Street, and Market Street will be closed on Friday, Oct. 9.

Lineup begins at 5 p.m., with the parade stepping off at 6 p.m. and lasting approximately one hour.

A map shows markers along the route of a parade.

(Courtesy: City of Seaford)

Lineup will take place at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Nylon Boulevard. The parade will proceed along Pennsylvania Avenue to High Street, turn left onto Market Street, and continue to the Seaford Senior High School parking lot, where it will disband. 

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use caution as students and the community celebrate.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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