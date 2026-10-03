SEAFORD, Del. - The city is warning drivers of road closures ahead of the Seaford High School Homecoming Parade.
City officials say portions of Pennsylvania Avenue, High Street, and Market Street will be closed on Friday, Oct. 9.
Lineup begins at 5 p.m., with the parade stepping off at 6 p.m. and lasting approximately one hour.
Lineup will take place at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Nylon Boulevard. The parade will proceed along Pennsylvania Avenue to High Street, turn left onto Market Street, and continue to the Seaford Senior High School parking lot, where it will disband.
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use caution as students and the community celebrate.