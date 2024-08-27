LAUREL, DE - Road closures are set to begin in Sussex County next week for the replacement of cross road pipes.
The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that cross road pipe replacements will close Taylor Mill Road between Fire Tower Road and W. Elliots Dam Road starting Thursday, September 5th through Friday, September 13th.
The following detours are provided by DelDOT:
- "Motorist traveling east on Taylor Mill Road will be detoured south on Fire Tower Road making a left hand turn on Sycamore Road to W. Elliotts Dam Road. Motorist will travel NW on W. Elliotts Dam Road back to Taylor Mill Rd."
- "Motorist traveling west on Taylor Mill Road will be detoured south east on W. Elliotts Dam Road to Sycamore Road. Motorist will make a right hand turn on Sycamore Road back to Fire Tower Road. Motorist will make a right on Fire Tower Road northbound back to Taylor Mill Road."