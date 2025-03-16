SMYRNA, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a "road rage incident" on Friday night on Route 1 in Kent County.
On Friday, March 14th, at approximately 8:43pm, troopers from the Delaware State Police responded to Route 1 southbound, in the area of Exit 119, for the report of a road rage shooting.
An initial investigation revealed that an Infiniti sedan was involved in a road rage incident with a pickup truck while driving south on Route 1. DSP say during the incident, the suspect's vehicle collided with the rear of the victim's vehicle. Afterward, the suspect drove parallel to the victim's vehicle, and discharged a firearm from the (suspect) vehicle, hitting the victim's vehicle.
The driver of the sedan, a 27-year-old Delaware man, and 2 passengers were not injured in the incident. DSP say the suspect's vehicle did not stop, and continued south on Route 1.
There is no additional information on the suspect or suspect's vehicle at this time.
The incident is under investigation. DSP asks anyone with information about the vehicles, or who witnessed the incident to contact them at 302-365-8446.