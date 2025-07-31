SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury city officials are advising that road repairs are being done today, Thursday, July 31st, 2025 in the 200 block of Canal Park Drive. The Utilities Division began repairs at 8:30 this morning and they are expected to conclude by approximately 3:30 this afternoon, weather permitting.
While crews work to repair a roadway depression, traffic delays are possible as flaggers direct traffic on the road, according to officials. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the work zone and plan accordingly for any delays. For more information on this project, you can contact the city Utilities Division at: 410-548-3103.