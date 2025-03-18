SALISBURY, MD — Rainfall Monday morning left its mark on Jackson Road in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Executive informed the public in a post to Facebook Monday evening that the roadway would be closed as crews worked to address an underground pipe failure.
Neighbors in the Doe Run community, located just off Jackson Road, told WBOC they received notice of the closure through the HOA. Mary Pargliaro said she saw Wicomico County Road Crews in the area Monday evening before finding out about the incident.
"At 6:30, I saw the county come in with a dump truck and then a tractor," Pargliaro said. "I thought they were just going to take out the leaves in the dirt out of the ditches."
Deputy Director of Wicomico County Public Works Michael Svaby said that the pipe failure resulted from the amalgamation of environmental factors, like the heavy rainfall and wear on the side of the roadway.
Closure signs placed periodically throughout Jackson Road warned drivers who did not live off the road to turn around. Darlene Cole-Culver, who has lived in Doe Run for 40 years, said she has seen some people try to pass anyway and were diverted through her neighborhood.
"People were going down this road, which it's a dead end, so not a lot of people use this road unless they live here," Cole-Culver said. "But one lady was like, can you get out of this road ... no, you can turn around, but you can't get out and go anywhere."
The portion of Jackson Road affected is east of Doe Run, which Cole-Culver said meant less inconvenience for her.
"I don't go right a whole lot," Cole-Culver said. "I'm more likely to go left because I still have access to the bypass, the Walmart, Fruitland, the grocery store."
Pargliaro echoed this sentiment.
"Luckily, it's to the right towards the harbor instead of going out of Jackson," she said.
Delivery driver Darnell Camper said the closure did throw a wrench in his day. Camper does not live locally and relies on GPS for delivery runs.
"I got to go that way to go finish my deliveries," Camper said of the restricted eastbound portion of Jackson Road. "Sent me on a two-and-a-half-mile difference to make my next delivery."
Wicomico County officials anticipate the new pipe installation will be completed by sundown on Tuesday. The same portion of Jackson Road will likely remain closed for part of the day on Wednesday as crews finish the newly laid road.