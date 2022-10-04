Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft in the inlets, 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft over the main channel of the Chesapeake Bay. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&