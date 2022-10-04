GREENBACKVILLE, Va. - Coastal flooding has affected streets in the Greenbackville community.
Where there are normally cars, was someone on their kayak today. During high tide, water covered Harbor Drive.
Those in the community, like Gary Faille, say the houses are sometimes five to 15 feet in the air, to avoid flooding in their home.
"It gets high enough that I cant even take my Jeep, let alone my sports car, because it would flood out. That entire road down there, that faces the bay, has had three different times where its been flooded out. It's up to your thighs," says Faille.
Faille's neighbor, Zebulon Stafford, says the road they live on does not flood too bad. But, he worries for those that deal with the brutal end of it. "We had some really serious Nor'easters and a couple hurricanes that kind of brush ashore. Every time it happens, the marina completely floods. Usually the dock will go underwater and it's really brutal down that way," says Stafford.
But according to Faille, this is not a once in a while thing. Faille says, "It is maybe three, four, five times a year. I had to have hurricane insurance when I got the house. So, it has happened quite often here in Greenbackville."
For your safety and and your car's, it's best to avoid highly flooded streets, like the ones in Greenbackville.