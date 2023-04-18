DOVER, Del.- Incumbent Mayor Robin Christiansen won his re-election bid against challenger Diana Welch on Tuesday.
Christiansen, who has held the position for the past nine years, ran on his track record of service to the community and his commitment to continuing that work.
"I hope the citizens of Dover understand that I have devoted my whole life to not only my family but to their families as well and I am planning on doing it again starting tomorrow morning," said Christiansen.
Welch, a first-time candidate, had hoped to boost voter turnout with her strong campaign, but ultimately fell short in her bid for the mayor's seat.
On election day, both candidates were camped out at the only polling location, the Elks Lodge.
"My goal is to get 10 percent of the population out during a municipal election," Welch said.
In addition to the mayoral race, two city council positions were also up for grabs.
The incumbent Julia Pillsbury defeated Paul Fleming to keep her first district seat, and former councilman Brian Lewis beat out Donyale Hall to fill Ralph Taylor Jr.'s old seat in the second district.
Some voters say they were glad to have options this year.
"I think it's important to give people a choice and just get people thinking what's going on in Dover," said Jim Stewart.
Stewart went on to explain just how important he thinks it is for voters to have options. "I ran twice just for that reason to give people a chance to have a choice between candidates."
Dover voters turned out in strong numbers to make their voices heard. Now, Mayor Robin Christiansen will extend his tenure by another term.