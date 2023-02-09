SALISBURY, Md.- The Rock & Roll Revival show is returning to James M. Bennett High School for the 24th year.
Many know the Rock & Roll Revival as a musical extravaganza that adds excitement to the mid-winter calendar and draws music fans from throughout the region. The show is back in a big way for 2023, with two music-filled acts each show. The theme this year is "The Power of Love."
The schedule for the first weekend of shows will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. For the second weekend, the shows will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Tickets are $20. Seating is reserved, so be sure to purchase your tickets early for the best seating selection.
Tickets can be bought here.
Rock & Roll Revival is a 24-year tradition at James M. Bennett High School, put on through the JMB PTSA. Proceeds benefit the JMB PTSA, which puts the proceeds to great use to support the entire school. Around 130 JMB students sing, dance, play in the band, and work in many areas behind the scenes to put on this highly successful show at the JMB Auditorium. Show directors are the Bailey family: Gino and Susan Bailey and daughters Lauren Bailey and Rachel Bailey, all of whom have been involved in Rock & Roll Revival on stage and off stage. A dedicated team of adults including current and alumni parents and volunteers as well as some JMB staff members supports the production.