Rocket Lab to launch defense rocket test mission from Wallops Island

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - Rocket Lab announced that it will launch it will launch the latest hypersonic test mission for the Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).
Rocket Lab says its HASTE rocket will launch "no earlier than late February" from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 within the Virginia Spaceport Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island.
The company says its HASTE launch, dubbed ‘That’s Not A Knife,” will deploy DART AE, a scramjet-powered aircraft developed by Australian aerospace engineering firm Hypersonix.
This would be the company’s fourth hypersonic test mission in under six months.