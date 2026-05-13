“Roots for Resilience” initiative brings $42.5 million to Eastern Shore climate projects

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland environmental leaders gathered in Cambridge Wednesday to announce the launch of “Roots for Resilience,” a new initiative aimed at helping Eastern Shore communities adapt to climate change through nature-based projects.
The program will direct $42.5 million in grant funding toward efforts including wetland restoration, living shorelines, tree planting, and forest management across the region.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz says the state is already beginning to identify landowners and communities interested in participating in the initiative.
“We've got request for proposals out, and we're identifying landowners that are looking for support and looking for help,” Kurtz said. “What the department does more, more broadly is we work with local governments in Lower Eastern Shore, in the counties.”
Kurtz also says the initiative is focused on helping communities better prepare for issues like erosion, flooding, and stronger storms.
“We're seeing impacts from land subsidence, erosion, really strong storms,” Kurtz said. “And these practices will really help protect not only our natural communities, but our human communities as well.”
Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain says the initiative is also tied closely to the state’s climate goals.
“This project, the money, the grant and everything that's going to happen with living shorelines and marshes and all the things that were talked about today is critical for us in Maryland to meet our goals,” McIlwain told WBOC.
Forestry projects are also expected to play a major role in the initiative. Officials say plans include planting 500 acres of trees and carrying out forest management work on another 1,000 acres of land across the Eastern Shore.
Charly Sager with the Maryland Forest Service says restoring native tree habitats could have long-term benefits for the peninsula.
“I'm really excited about our focus species. The bald cypress, athletic white cedar and short leaf pine,” Sager said. “These are species that are really significant to the eastern shore, but their ranges have been diminished. And so restoring those is is a really good thing for the landscape.”
Officials say community outreach and public input will help determine which projects move forward. They say the work funded through the initiative is expected to be completed before federal funding expires in August 2029.