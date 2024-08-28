MILFORD, DE - A vehicle collision involving a dump truck shut down Route 113 for several hours on Tuesday afternoon.
On August 27th, at approximately 2:35pm, Milford Police Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Mastens Circle and N. DuPont Blvd (US Route 13) Southbound.
MPD say when they arrived on scene, officials saw that a large dump truck carrying asphalt millings had rolled over on top of a Kia Telleride SUV.
An investigation revealed that the dump truck was traveling Southbound on N. DuPont Blvd approaching Mastens Circle when the truck's breaks malfunctioned. Police say the driver was not able to gain control of the truck. The Kia, who had the green light, was traveling eastbound on Mastens circle headed towards the Milford Plaza Shopping center. According to Milford Police, "The dump truck attempted to swerve left, which caused the dump truck to overturn and spill its contents all over the roadway."
The driver of the Kia was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and was later released.
The driver of the dump truck was cited with numerous traffic violations, according to MPD.
The roadway was closed for several hours while the accident was investigated and cleared of debris.