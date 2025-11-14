MILFORD, DE- Milford drivers may soon notice a brighter path along one of the city’s busiest and darkest roadways.
The Milford City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the Delaware Department of Transportation to add new lighting along U.S. 113 between Airport Road and Del. 1, a stretch many say has been dangerously dark for years.
The project will install energy-efficient LED lights, with DelDOT covering design, construction and initial inspection, while the city will handle maintenance and monthly utility costs.
Right along Route 113 is Next Level Nutrition, where owner Sean Wills starts his day bright and early, though he says his drive into work is anything but bright.
"I actually drive, from Route one to 113 and on my way here, especially pulling into the parking lot- It's very, very dark. I'm here about 5 a.m. every morning, and it's pitch black."
He said that Milford’s rapid growth, bringing more pedestrians along Route 113, has made the darkness even more dangerous, and he’s had one too many close calls.
"There's been, I don't know, a handful of times where I'm like, oh, thank God I'm turning and slowing down, because if I wasn't, I would have hit them."
Lauren Swain said the city council’s approval will allow DelDOT to install new roadway lighting along U.S. 113.
"It's an area that is considered dark, and they're just illuminating it to improve safety through our town."
DelDOT diagrams show in red where new lighting poles will be installed along U.S. 113 near Airport Road.
Swain says that with development and many projects underway, lighting is essential to keep roads safe for both drivers and pedestrians as more people come to the area.
"There are a lot of businesses along there. And any safety improvement that we can make for pedestrians, not all pedestrians travel by car. Those who walk and bike will definitely have increased lighting. So everyone will be a lot safer in the area."
City leaders stated that the project is anticipated to begin in the next fiscal year.