SALISBURY, MD - The city announced the reopening of Route 13 after last week's flooding.
City officials announced that normal traffic flow has been restored, though caution is advised in areas still affected by residual flooding.
On Thursday, March 7, Wicomico County Emergency Services announced the closing of North Salisbury Boulevard (Business Route 13) at Priscilla Street due to flooding on the Peggy Branch. The intersection was previously closed for days in December due to similar flooding issues.