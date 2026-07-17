Route 336 reopening in rural Dorchester County

TODDVILLE, Md. - The Maryland State Highway Administration says MD 336 over Worlds End Creek will reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 17.
That portion of road, also referred to as Golden Hill Road or Lakesville Road, has been closed for weeks as crews worked to fix flooding issues there. A detour has been in place, raising concerns over EMS response times.
Maryland SHA says there is still more work ahead, but that work can be done with flagging operations to keep the road open. On Monday, July 20, crews will pave that section of road, then add fresh line striping on Tuesday, July 21.