Route 50 bridge into Ocean City to temporarily close in January

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Transportation officials say the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge will temporarily close for rehabilitation work.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin on the bridge over the Sinepuxent Bay on Monday, Jan. 5th.

Officials say drivers can expect occasional daytime single-lane closures Jan. 5 through Jan. 20.

A total closure and detour will begin on Jan. 20 through Feb. 3, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Officials say following the total closure and detour, single-lane closures will go back into effect until the project is completed, which is anticipated by March 20.

Transportation officials say the channel under the bridge will be closed to marine traffic starting on Jan. 5 until the project is complete.

During the closure, crews will replace the nose lock assembly and retrofit the floor beam. These repairs require the bridge remain in the open position for the repairs to be completed. Officials say work being done is to extend the service life of the 84-year-old bridge. 

Drivers will follow a signed detour that includes US 113 (Worcester Highway), MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) and MD 528 (Coastal Highway) while the bridge is closed.  ​

