OCEAN CITY, Md. - An accident on the Route 50 drawbridge in Ocean City forced all travel lanes to be closed for a short time on Saturday evening.
The Ocean City Police Department reported just after 9 p.m. about the incident. An MDOT camera on the bridge showed traffic at a standstill, and first responders with their lights activated.
By 9:30 p.m., the OCPD said the Route 50 bridge had reopened.
Details about the crash remain unclear. We are awaiting more information from OCPD regarding the crash.